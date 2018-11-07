0 reads Leave a comment
Rap beef has been present in hip hop since it’s inception, and it’s one of the reasons why the genre stays trending. Check this out.
Via | HipHopDX
NEW YORK, NY – Remy Ma weighed in on the recent online feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during the ninth episode of REVOLT TV’s State of the Culture. While discussing the topic with her co-hosts Joe Budden and Scottie Beam, a noticeably bored Remy made it clear she was tired of the topic.
Remy thought the way they ended it online was simply corny.
Remy Ma Weighs In On Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours