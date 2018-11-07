FU DL: Now You Want To Be Cheap?



DL can rub people the wrong way, so he likes to give folks an arena to tell him how they really feel! Recently DL was complaining about how much his daughter’s wedding was costing him. One listener wants to know why he’s okay buying new cars and shoes and taking trips and but is being cheep when it comes to his baby girl’s wedding.

