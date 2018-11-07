Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP Candidate Who Was Loyal To Him

President Donald Trump, facing a new political landscape after Democrats won control of the House on Tuesday, lashed out at a faithful Black Republican who’s on the brink of losing her congressional seat.

Trump mocked Utah’s Rep. Mia Love at a press conference on Wednesday, during which he gave his spin on the midterm elections.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that Mia,” the president said, as he praised the Republicans who expanded the Senate majority.

Love was behind in a race that was too close to call on Tuesday, according to Salt Lake Tribune. Her Democratic challenger Ben McAdams was leading 51.4 percent to Love’s 48.6 percent by early Wednesday morning. McAdams delayed declaring victory, waiting instead for officials to count ballots sent by mail.

The Utah lawmaker was among just a handful of Black Republicans in Congress, which includes South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Love and Scott “stood beside Trump in support,” according to the Washington Post. But they also distanced themselves from the president when he made controversial statements in support of white supremacists violence in Charlottesville. And Love, a Haitian-American, also had issues with the president when he identified Haiti as one of the “sh**hole countries” Black countries.

The congresswoman has been embroiled in a campaign finance scandal which likely contributed to her tight race. She was in hot water with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) over her team improperly raising more than a million dollars for a primary election that was never expected to happen.

Love has fought hard to retain her congressional seat—including playing the race card.

She went on Fox News radio in September and accused the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic National Committee of targeting her seat because she’s Black.

“They do not like the fact that I am a Black female Republican doing everything I possibly can to talk about the issues that help people go from the lowest common denominator up,” Love said in the interview.

