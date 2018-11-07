CLOSE
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General At The Request Of Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his resignation today (November 7). 

“At your request I am submitting my resignation,” he wrote in a letter to the White House. 

Though President Donald Trump basically fired Session, he thanked him for his service after announcing his acting replacement: Matthew G. Whitaker, who was the Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice. 

CNN reports “Whitaker is expected to take charge of the the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.” 

Trump has yet to answer questions about Sessions during a press conference today, but says he is “extremely” satisfied with his adjusted Cabinet. 

