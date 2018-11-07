CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season

0 reads
Leave a comment

Woman resting at home and watching TV

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty


If you’re like me, cozying up on the couch with a glass of wine to watch a good (and probably corny) Christmas rom-com is one of your favorite things to do during the holiday season. And this year, there are plenty of holiday flicks featuring our favorite Black actors and singers-turned-thespians to cover the 12 days of Christmas. From Tia Mowry to Toni Braxton, keep scrolling for five films you need to watch this winter.

My Christmas Inn

November 21, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Tia Mowry stars in this Lifetime original about an executive, Jen Taylor, on the brink of a big promotion until her routine is interrupted when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. Mowry’s character is woo’d by the handsome and charming town attorney Steve Anderson (Rob Mayes). Jen wines up falling in love with Steve and the town the small town community that is full of fun and festive Christmas traditions. My Christmas Inn also stars Jackée Harry, Tim Reid & Erin Gray.

The Holiday Calendar

November 2, 2018

Diddy’s son’s Quincy is bringing his acting chops to Netflix, in this fun, lighthearted holiday film alongside Kat Graham. Graham plays the role of an unhappy photographer who inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future — and pointing her toward love.

The Grinch

November 11, 2018

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch takes on a new look and voice in this modern Illumination remake. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the beloved character whose heart is two sizes too small.

Every Day Is Christmas

November 24, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” Toni Braxton and her sister Towanda Braxton star in this Lifetime movie about shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a lifetime.

Jingle Belle

November 25, 2018

Lifetime Holiday Movies

Source: Lifetime / A&E Networks


Will Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.) rekindle their love after parting ways years ago on their respective careers? What will happen with Isabelle returns home to sing in the town’s annual Christmas Eve pageant and Mike is directing the show…

RELATED STORIES:

Search The Glam List: 8 Holiday Favorites From Ulta Beauty

Misty Copeland Opens Up About Mentoring A Young Black Dancer, The ‘Nutcracker’ & Her Unconventional Holiday Tradition

5th Annual Beautycon Festival Los Angeles - Arrivals

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

16 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

LET'S MAKEUP: 17 Makeup And Beauty Products To Elevate Your Holiday Look

The holidays are the perfect time to take your makeup to the next level and add a little fun. We found 17 beauty products that will up your glitz and glam just in time for the holidays. From pretty palettes to must have highlighters and all that glitters, we have 17 makeup products to elevate your next look. You won't want to miss these must have items for the season.

5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close