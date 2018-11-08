Gabrielle Union And Dywane Wade Are Parents Of A Baby Girl! [PHOTOS]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are now proud parents!

The couple shared the news on Instagram Thursday that they are now the proud parents of a beautiful and healthy baby girl!

“We are sleepless and delirious,” Union shared on Instagram. “But so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Union has revealed often her struggle with fertility, saying she’s had at least eight or nine miscarriages. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she wrote in her book, We’re Going To Need More Wine.

She added, “For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’. A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause.”

