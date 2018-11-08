CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting

0 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley is mourning the death of her niece Alaina Housely, who was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks,” Tamera told TMZ in an official statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner.”

Tamera took to social media earlier today in a desperate attempt to find Alaina after she was the only one unaccounted for among her friends.

Tamera responded to the student’s tweet, asking for more information. “Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” she wrote.

Alaina’s iWatch location last said she was inside the bar. Tamera’s husband Adam feared Alaina was among the dead.

A former Marine Corps veteran, Ian David Long, opened fire and killed 12 people at the college bar before taking his own life.

For more on this story, head over to MadameNoire.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamera Mowry-Housely’s Keys To Balancing Mommyhood and Career

That Moment Tamera Mowry Discovered Her Husband’s Screensaver Was Her Vagina

Safe Kids Day - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living Her Best Life

1 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living Her Best Life

Continue reading INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living Her Best Life

INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living Her Best Life

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close