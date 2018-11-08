Heartbreak is a risk in all relationships, but some are more risky than others. There are some signs that you can be aware of to know if you’re headed for a heartbreak. A social media hiatus could be a sign. If he/she used to post you all the time and they suddenly stop that’s not good. If they’re always “too busy” for you that’s a clear red flag.

DL's Top 10: Headed To Heartbreak

