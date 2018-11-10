Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive]

Exclusives
| 11.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Vic Jagger sat down with the legendary Snoop Dogg to talk about his new stage play “Redemption of a Dogg” as well as his gospel album, cook book, and cooking show with Martha Stewart. Snoop also spilled some exclusive tea on a couple of MAJOR execs working on his upcoming biopic.

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

“You see how like Narcos went from Escobar to the Cali cartel, now it’s about to go to Mexico,” Snoop said. “I’m thinking like a Snoop Dogg biopic: late ’60s with my mother and father; pops in Vietnam; ’70s, when I was born in ’71, in the hippie era growing up; ’80s, football, selling candy—uh oh!—cocaine, selling drugs, gang-banging; ’90s—uh!—rap […] You see what I’m sayin’? To me, that’s more enticing than a two-hour Snoop Dogg movie.”

More Snoop!

For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The World’s Largest Glass Of Gin & Juice

Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

 

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

35 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Working On A Biopic With Ryan Coogler And Lee Daniels! [Exclusive] was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close