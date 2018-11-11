Ohio Police Officers Save Man from Jumping Off Bridge

Some very scary moments were captured on video of a man planning to jump off a bridge downtown. Luckily, police were able to see some individuals who waved them down to come to the man’s rescue.

According to Fox 28, the officer started talking to a man who he said was sitting on the other side of the bridge’s railing, and then realized, he remembered the man from a previous rescue on the bridge about two months ago.

After the officer spoke to the man for a while, it appeared that he was getting tired of holding himself up. He stood up and police were able to bring him to safety.

Thank God the man’s life was spared and the police took him to a mental health facility at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

If you know anyone who is talking about hurting themselves, please call 911. Another resource is the National Suicide Lifeline is at 1-800-273-8255.

