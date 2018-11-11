CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Police Officers Save Man from Jumping Off Bridge

20 reads
Leave a comment


Some very scary moments were captured on video of a man planning to jump off a bridge downtown. Luckily, police were able to see some individuals who waved them down to come to the man’s rescue.

According to Fox 28, the officer started talking to a man who he said was sitting on the other side of the bridge’s railing, and then realized, he remembered the man from a previous rescue on the bridge about two months ago.

After the officer spoke to the man for a while, it appeared that he was getting tired of holding himself up. He stood up and police were able to bring him to safety.

Thank God the man’s life was spared and the police took him to a mental health facility at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

If you know anyone who is talking about hurting themselves, please call 911. Another resource is the National Suicide Lifeline is at 1-800-273-8255.

 

 

Ohio Police Officers Save Man from Jumping Off Bridge was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close