Veterans Day 2018: All The Deals, Freebies, Free Meals And More Vets Can Get

Today and Monday the entire country is honoring out vets and like they do every year, various restaurants and businesses are saluting veterans with offerings of free food and certain deals on items.

With the November 11 holiday falling on a Sunday, the country is actually observing Veterans Day on Monday, giving vets an extra-day worth of savings and also giving some businesses the option to celebrate on either today or Monday.

Per USA Today:

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

Deals are available at participating locations and offers can vary. Check with your closest location to confirm. The businesses listed here have more than 20 locations. Many smaller chains and individual restaurants also will offer deals and the easiest way to find specials is by checking social media.

See the list of meals, discounts and more below.

Limited-time offers

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get 10 percent off your entire purchase now through Sunday, Nov. 11. Show proof of verification at www.academy.com or present a valid military ID at stores.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Monday, Nov. 12 in-store only for veterans, active-duty personnel, and military spouses.

Big Lots: Get an 11 percent in-store discount Sunday and Monday.

Buckle: Service members can get 10 percent off purchases all year long but, but for Veterans Day, they can also get free shipping now through Nov. 20. Learn more at https://www.buckle.com/military.

Buy Buy Baby: Get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Monday, in-store only.

Dollar General: Get an 11 percent discount in-store and online Sunday. For online purchases, use promo code “MILITARY11” this Sunday.

Food Lion: Get a 10 percent discount Monday with a rewards card and military ID for military personnel, veterans, and their family members.

Fresh Market: Get 10 percent off all purchases Sunday and Monday.

Harris Teeter: Get an 11 percent discount Sunday with a rewards card and government-issued military ID for military personnel, veterans and their family members.

Kmart: Though Monday, the retailer has an “Unsung Heroes” promotion and is offering a 10 percent in-store discount for veterans, active military, first responders, teachers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and nurses.

Mattress Firm: Through Monday, get a 20 percent discount for veterans and their families, military, and first responders. Use the promo code “VETS20” to get the discount online.

Publix: Get 10 percent off groceries Sunday for veterans, active military personnel, and their families.

Sears: For a limited time, Sears is offering a military discount for active military and veterans of 20 percent off regular-priced merchandise and 5 percent off sale prices for tools and Lawn & Garden merchandise.

Southeastern Grocers: BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores are offering an 11 percent discount on qualifying grocery purchases to veterans and active military Sunday only.

Target: Save 10 percent at Target stores or Target.com now through Nov. 12 with verification. Some exclusions apply and online verification is required through SheerID.

Tractor Supply: On Sunday, Tractor Supply is offering a 15 percent discount to veterans and active military personnel and their dependents with a valid military ID or other proof of service.

Walgreens: With a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service, vets, active duty, and their families get 20 percent off regular price items Sunday.

World Market: Get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Monday in-store for veterans, active-duty, and military spouses.

