CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing In Public Like It’s ’09 Again

Meet the originator and hilarious duplicators.

7 reads
Leave a comment

Count on the Internet to turn anything into a challenge and make it it funny AF. An old video from 2009 has resurfaced of a girl getting her hip roll on in the Apple Store, and now everyone is making their way to their local Apple Store to show off their they’re best early 2000’s dance moves.

View this post on Instagram

#AppleStoreChallenge

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

Lashay Hinton, the young lady who started the trend, probably had no idea that her video would go viral nearly ten years after she sneakily body rolled to Pretty Ricky in her finest middle school attire.

View this post on Instagram

#applestorechallenge

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

@Dannicka tweeted, “Where are y’all getting these clothes from for the apple store challenge? Do y’all seriously have that in y’all closets? Currently!!??”

Social media comedian Lala Milan was the first brave soul to take on the #AppleStoreChallenge:

 

And it was so funny that folks are saying her video was more hilarious than the original.

 

But she certainly won’t be the last. Hinton caught wind of her old video going viral and took to Instagram to re-promote it (and herself) like it’s ’09 all over again.

 

 

But Lashay is not the young, silly middle schooler she was when the original video was recorded. She’s a working mom now and self proclaimed “Apple Store Queen”. She also asked folks who are commented and reposting her video to show her some love via cash app.

View this post on Instagram

Since y’all want it back it’s up 💯😍

A post shared by lashay Hinton (@lashayhinton) on

 

It be like that. Hit the flip to take a look at some of the funniest Apple Store challenge videos so far.

The Apple Store Challenge Has Folks Hilariously Dancing In Public Like It’s ’09 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close