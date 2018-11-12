CLOSE
Stan Lee, Co-Creator of Marvel Comics, Has Died at 95

World Premiere Of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has passed away at 95, according to TMZ.

“We’re told an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told that’s where he died.”

Over the past year, Lee has dealt with several illnesses, including pneumonia and vision issues.

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Stan started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.

His daughter tells TMZ, “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

 

