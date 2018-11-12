Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’



Oleebo saw Bohemian Rhapsody, and thought that it was about rap. Maybe he confused the word Rhapsody with rap city some how? Anyway, he assures us that the movie has absolutely no rap in it. The movie was nothing like he expected, and he never exactly said if he liked it or not. But, if you like the band Queen you’ll enjoy the movie!

