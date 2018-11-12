Jazzy Report: The Fattest And Fittest States In America Might Surprise You



Mississippi has been named the fattest state in America for the third year in a row. The state earned it’s title by looking at the number of obese children and adults as well as the number of people with health issues like high blood pressure. On the other hand, Colorado was named the most fit state.

