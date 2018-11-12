According to TMZ.com, the man who created Marvel Comics has passed away. Stan Lee’s daughter says the icon has passed away today at the age of 95 years old.

Lee had suffered several illnesses in the recent years. He had a rough run with pneumonia and had vision issues. Stan started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers, according to TMZ.com

He also made cameos in all of his movies. Check them out below:

Marvel Comics Stan Lee Dies at 95… was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

