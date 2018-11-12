Michelle Obama’s Elle Cover And Editorial Is A Win For Women In Fashion [PHOTOS]

Via madamenoire.com:

Michelle Obama is on a press tour for her new book, “Becoming,” and we’re here for all the benefits of our First Lady in the spotlight. The 54-year-old is twirling on the cover of Elle Magazine’s December issue. While the cover features her, peer deeper into the designs and see all throughout the cover and editorial she is supporting women designers.

Michelle Obama on the December cover of Elle, wearing Dior. Photographed by Miller Mobley. pic.twitter.com/js7sb6FFyz — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) November 12, 2018

Mrs. Obama is giving us the business, literally, wearing a white button-down Dior dress with pleats. It’s paired with a leather-like bustier and the on-trend lace sock heels by Gianvito Rossi. I’m here for this look! Maria Grazia Churi is the current Artistic Director at Dior and the first woman to hold this position. She formerly designed at Valentino.

Michelle also wore custom Sally La Pointe Resort 2019. Yes for supporting women designers!

Her glam team was also filled with women. Her hairdresser was Yene Damtew, whose work has been featured in GQ and more.

Damtew posted the photo to her Instagram and said, “I am honored and humbled to be a part of this moment!”

Her makeup artist was Carl Ray. The photographer was Miller Mobley, making it a woman based team that was on set. Styling was done by Meredith Koop.

The colors of the shoot also hold significance. The white represents hope and faith, during a time when our country definitely needs it. The silver is a luxurious color representing modernity and glamour. Tell us what you think of Michelle Obama’s cover of Elle!

See more photos of Michelle Obama below!

