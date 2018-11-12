CLOSE
National
Home > National

Hillary Clinton Considering Yet Another Shot at Running For President

1 reads
Leave a comment
Secretary Clinton Testifies at Benghazi Hearing

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

NEW YORK – Is Hillary Clinton ready to take a few more jabs at the glass ceiling?

An adviser and pollster to the Clintons from 1995-2008 says she’s working on a “Hillary 4.0” campaign for 2020.

Mark Penn made the prediction in an op-ed published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.

The article’s co-author is Andrew Stein, a former New York City politician.

The two argue that the two-time presidential candidate “won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Sam Sylk in the studio

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Hillary Clinton Considering Yet Another Shot at Running For President was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close