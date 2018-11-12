Hillary Clinton Considering Yet Another Shot at Running For President

NEW YORK – Is Hillary Clinton ready to take a few more jabs at the glass ceiling?
An adviser and pollster to the Clintons from 1995-2008 says she’s working on a “Hillary 4.0” campaign for 2020.
Mark Penn made the prediction in an op-ed published Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.
The article’s co-author is Andrew Stein, a former New York City politician.
The two argue that the two-time presidential candidate “won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”
