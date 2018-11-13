CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
CALIFORNIA FIRES: Death Toll In Paradise Fire Up To 42

Investigators believe the Camp fire was started by faulty power lines on a residential property that were causing sparks. They say Pacific Gas & Electric was aware of it and considered shutting off power in nine counties because of extreme fire danger, but never did. (Fox News)

The death toll from the Camp fire in the Northern California city of Paradise rose to 42 on Monday, making it the deadliest blaze in the state’s history.

On Monday, officials discovered the remains of 13 people as crews searched through the thousands of structures destroyed in the fire.

The news comes as Donald Trump declared the state a major disaster after he initially threatened to withhold federal funds from California for what he falsely called its poor forest management. Trump’s tweet was greeted with near universal disdain from officials in California, firefighters and celebrities.

Trump softened his tone on Monday, writing, “I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected.”

At least two people have been killed in Southern California, where the Woolsey fire has claimed more than 370 structures, including the homes of several celebrities in Malibu, such as Neil YoungRobin ThickeMiley CyrusGerad Butler and others. (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Legendary rocker Neil Young laid into Trump, calling him a climate change “denier.”
  • Some have little sympathy for the rich celebrities who lost their homes.
  • Several communities in Southern California remain under evacuation orders.
Don Juan Fasho

