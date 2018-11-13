CLOSE
Mechelle Epps is Dropping Her Famous Last Name!

Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies 24th Annual Talk Of The Town Benefit Gala

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

Comedian Mike Epps ex wife, Michelle Epps, is dropping her famous last name now that she and Mike are divorced. The actress/producer is looking forward to moving on and changing her last name back to her maiden name which is McCain.

ABC's Mother's Day Luncheon

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Mechelle met Mike a few weeks after she moved to LA to pursue her acting career. They married and started a family so she decided to put her career on pause to be a wife and mother. They divorced after 15 years together and now she is ready to get back on her grind and relaunch her career as Mechelle McCain.

McCain said, “It’s my time. Right now, women are having a moment. We’re no longer comfortable playing second fiddle or being treated like second-class citizens. We’re making our presence known by lifting our voices in politics, business, entertainment, music, and other professions as well.”

She added, “With a new self-awareness, I’m proud to be a part of this new wave of women empowerment. I put blood, sweat, and tears in a 15-year relationship that didn’t work out. As the mother of two girls, I want to demonstrate to them that you can pick up your life, chase your dreams and start anew. I want to be the best example of #girlpower to them.”

