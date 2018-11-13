CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights

0 reads
Leave a comment
Presidential Debate Features Air Force One Background Before Debate Starts

Source: Visions of America / Getty

Looks like we will see a court battle over First Amendment rights and the Presidency.

CNN and reporter Jim Acosta have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and some in his administration. CNN says that Trump, Chief Of Staff, General John Kelly, Deputy Chief Of Staff William Shine, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Secret Service violated correspondent Jim Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and Fifth Amendment rights to due process after revoking the reporter’s press pass.

Acosta has been one of the most vocal reporters in media about the Trump Administrations policies.

CNN also requests court grant immediate return of Acosta’s press pass.

CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close