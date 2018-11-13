Ro James Says Something Real About Expectations & Relationships, His Favorite Slow Jams And More [EXCLUSIVE]

Ro James doesn’t believe R&B is dead.

The “Permission” singer stopped by “The Quiet Storm” with KG Smooth to discuss a number of topics from what he likes on a woman, his five favorite slow jams, his thoughts on love and relationships and more including a tweet that caught KG’s attention.

When asked to elaborate, Ro says, “I feel that we place these expectations on people and we allow ourselves to be so engulfed in another person that we forget about ourselves.”

He added, “Once you put so much expectation into a person, you give them that opportunity to disappoint you. I think if we allow people to be who they are and be free without expectation and not put that on them like, “You can’t go nowhere and I can’t be without you,” then it’s like … we’re insecure in ourselves if we can’t do that.”

On the state of R&B:

“I felt like for a number of years people were saying, “R&B is dead. R&B is a dying genre. Ain’t nobody putting money into it. Hip-hop and rap is taking the lead.” But I do feel like there are artists who are bringing back feeling and the essence in a different way. We’re a different generation so we’re exposed to all different types of genres at this point. R&B is always the base, it’s always the soul, it’s always the melody … it’s a good feeling … I’m happy that I didn’t give up and do something else.”

On who’d he want to collaborate with:

“SZA. I think we have the same energy and vibe, it’s only right we do a duet together. Me and Luke James doing something too.”

