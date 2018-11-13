Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Chick-fil-A is preparing to give away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its new delivery service, rolling out today (11/13). To access the free-food offer from the company, customers must order Chick-fil-A for delivery before November 20 through the DoorDash app OR through the website and use the promo code CFADELIVERY.

Orders that qualify must be placed after 10:30 a.m. and be at least $5 or more.

But … there’s a small catch to the delivery service.

RELATED: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life

RELATED: Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob

The service — and the free-chicken sandwich offer — is only available to customers within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A restauraunt. Meaning, you can’t live on the other side of the city and try to order Chick-fil-A via DoorDash. Why?

DoorDash wants to “maintain its commitment to high-quality service” as well as Chick-fil-a’s food quality.

Good luck!

Chick-fil-A Now Offers Delivery Nationwide And Is Giving Away 200,000 Chicken Sandwiches To Celebrate was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3: