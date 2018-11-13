The story of Jemel Roberson broke Russ’ heart. Roberson was the security guard who should be called a hero, but instead he was killed by a cop. He subdued a suspected shooter until police arrived, and when they did they shot and killed Roberson. He went from hero to murdered in a matter of seconds.

#RussRant: From Hero To Murdered In Seconds, Because He Was Black was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

