RussRant: From Hero To Murdered In Seconds, Because He Was Black

The story of Jemel Roberson broke Russ’ heart. Roberson was the security guard who should be called a hero, but instead he was killed by a cop. He subdued a suspected shooter until police arrived, and when they did they shot and killed Roberson. He went from hero to murdered in a matter of seconds.
