Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No Good Reason

University officials are now investigating the instructor.

AUniversity of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) professor singled out a Black student on Monday for the police to escort out of her classroom. Her crime was propping up her feet on a chair.

University officials are now investigating the biology instructor, identified on social media as Anita Moss, CBS News Austin reported.

“Today we had an incident where one of our African American students was escorted from a biology class by members of UTSA’s police department at the request of a faculty member. While the facts aren’t fully known regarding today’s incident, our Office of Equal Opportunity Services is already conducting an investigation into possible discrimination,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement.

One of the student’s classmates captured the moment on video when several officers came to remove the Black student from the classroom.

“The class before this, [the] professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised,” the Twitter user, @ApurvaYRawal, who posted the video stated.

She stopped the class to call the police “just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn’t talking or interrupting the lecture,” he said, adding that he’s “outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner.”

Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee tweeted that she was the student singled out for punishment.

“I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once,” she tweeted, adding that a police report was filed against her.

Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No Good Reason was originally published on newsone.com

