CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Dave Chappelle Photobombs Ohio Couple’s Engagement Pictures

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “WIZ” to 24042 to join The WIZ mobile club for exclusive news & prizes. 

Dave Chappelle Ohio Engagement Photos

Source: Jaycee Marie Photography / Jaycee Marie Photography

 

A Dave Chappelle citing in Ohio isn’t a big deal since the comedienne calls Yellow Springs his home but this particular Chappelle citing is making news!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Chappelle was at a local brewery in Yellow Springs when he came across a happy couple taking their engagement pictures.  And in true Chappelle fashion, he decided to participate by photobombing the photo shoot. The happy couple Emily Eldridge Emily Eldridge and Tommy Saunders can be seen in the pictures gazing into each other’s eyes toasting to their engagement with what appears to be a locally brewed beer and Chappelle grinning in the background.

TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati Couple’s Engagement Goes Viral

The photographer from Jaycee Marie Photography shared the experience on their Facebook page and now the pics are going viral along with many laughs.  Maybe Emily and Tommy will send Chappelle an invite to their wedding so he can be in the wedding photos as well lol!

 

Dave Chappelle Ohio Engagement Photos

Source: Jaycee Marie Photography / Jaycee Marie Photography

 

Dave Chappelle Ohio Engagement Photos

Source: Jaycee Marie Photography / Jaycee Marie Photography

TRENDING STORY: SMH: Bride Is Stood Up By Her Partner At A Wedding On Facebook Live

 

Famous Ohioans

19 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

The Latest:

 

Dave Chappelle Photobombs Ohio Couple’s Engagement Pictures was originally published on www.wiznation.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close