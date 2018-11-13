Dave Chappelle Photobombs Ohio Couple’s Engagement Pictures

Text “WIZ” to 24042 to join The WIZ mobile club for exclusive news & prizes.

A Dave Chappelle citing in Ohio isn’t a big deal since the comedienne calls Yellow Springs his home but this particular Chappelle citing is making news!

Chappelle was at a local brewery in Yellow Springs when he came across a happy couple taking their engagement pictures. And in true Chappelle fashion, he decided to participate by photobombing the photo shoot. The happy couple Emily Eldridge Emily Eldridge and Tommy Saunders can be seen in the pictures gazing into each other’s eyes toasting to their engagement with what appears to be a locally brewed beer and Chappelle grinning in the background.

The photographer from Jaycee Marie Photography shared the experience on their Facebook page and now the pics are going viral along with many laughs. Maybe Emily and Tommy will send Chappelle an invite to their wedding so he can be in the wedding photos as well lol!

