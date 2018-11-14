SPORTS: Cavs Blow Out Hornets 113-89

So the Cleveland Cavaliers finally get their second win of the season, and they did it in convincing fashion. Check this out!

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with so many injuries they needed an assistant coach to suit up for practice Monday.

A little over 24 hours later they did just fine with their healthy players.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Tristan Thompson had 21 rebounds and 11 points, and Cleveland won for the second time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 113-89 on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (2-11) broke a five-game losing streak. Cleveland’s first win came against Atlanta on Oct. 30.

Cleveland’s injury list grew longer while the losses piled up. Forwards Kyle Korver (sore right foot) and Cedi Osman (back spasms) didn’t play Tuesday and are the most recent additions.

