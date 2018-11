If you don’t follow 50 Cent on social media you’re doing it wrong. That being said he is certainly a bully so his posts aren’t typically for the easily offended.

Via | HotNewHipHop

50 made sure to continue his “positive vibes” with some well-placed passive aggression, thus living up to his role as the hip-hop “bully.” After using an image of Juelz Santana to spread a “don’t do drugs” message, ostensibly aimed at “the kids,” 50 has once again set his sights on the Dipset rapper. This time, he’s taken to ridiculing Juelz’ shiny new teeth, which appear almost blindingly bright. Referring to his new caps as “chiclet teeth,” 50 has proven that he’s one to be feared, even if he’s not taking the fight to the booth.

READ MORE