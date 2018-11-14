Now I’ve never been to a Jill Scott show but I’ll be damned if I’m going to the next one. Check THIS out.

Via | HipHopDX

Jill Scott Gives Microphone Head Simulation & Twitter Goes Wild

ATLANTA, GA – Jill Scott got the internet buzzing after a stimulating performance at a recent Atlanta concert. As the 3x-Grammy Award winner caressed the microphone and belted out one of her signature tunes, she started mimicking a sex act while she continued to sing.

READ MORE

Jill Scott Gets Sexual With a Microphone and Twitter Goes Nuts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: