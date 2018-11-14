Research has found that people who drink their coffee black often have “sadistic traits.” People reported taste preferences and took a personality test and those who liked bitter flavors showed signs of things like narcissism, and trait aggression. So, to all you black coffee drinkers out there, you might want to do a little soul searching!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: People Who Drink Black Coffee Have Sadistic Traits was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: