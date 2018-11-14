CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Jon Opens 2nd School in Ghana!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Jon Performs At Super Bowl Weekend Party

Source: Kelly Sullivan / Getty

Lil Jon is putting out some real good karma. He is giving great energy to the universe and has opened his 2nd school in Ghana. According to XXL.com, Lil Jon opened the doors to Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School in eastern Ghana as a part of his ongoing support for Pencils for Promise, which is a “for-purpose” organization that builds schools in developing countries such as Guatemala, Laos, Nicaragua, and Ghana.

 

His first school with the youth-focused organization opened in July of this year and is currently providing 244 enrolled children with an education. The second school has has reportedly enrolled over 300. According to Pencils of Promise, Lil Jon donated a total of $70,000 to get the two schools off the ground.

Lil Jon Opens 2nd School in Ghana! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close