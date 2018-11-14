Lil Jon Opens 2nd School in Ghana!

Lil Jon is putting out some real good karma. He is giving great energy to the universe and has opened his 2nd school in Ghana. According to XXL.com, Lil Jon opened the doors to Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School in eastern Ghana as a part of his ongoing support for Pencils for Promise, which is a “for-purpose” organization that builds schools in developing countries such as Guatemala, Laos, Nicaragua, and Ghana.

His first school with the youth-focused organization opened in July of this year and is currently providing 244 enrolled children with an education. The second school has has reportedly enrolled over 300. According to Pencils of Promise, Lil Jon donated a total of $70,000 to get the two schools off the ground.

