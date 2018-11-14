CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Internet is Laughing at Idris Elba Doll!!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jay-Z Hosts Super Bowl XLVI Victory Party

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Idris Elba was given the distinguished honor of becoming People Magazines “Most Sexiest Man Alive.” A British doll manufacturer decided they wanted to cash in on the opportunity and create an Idris Elba doll but the internet collectively agrees that it looks nothing like the handsome actor. Check it out below:

 

According to The Jasmine Brand, the handcrafted doll is worth about $1,100, and many are questioning how the doll is nearly sold out when it closely resembles actor, Romany Malco, who starred in Think Like A Man and This Like A Man Too.

'Think Like A Man Too' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

What do you think?

 

The Internet is Laughing at Idris Elba Doll!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close