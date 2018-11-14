Idris Elba was given the distinguished honor of becoming People Magazines “Most Sexiest Man Alive.” A British doll manufacturer decided they wanted to cash in on the opportunity and create an Idris Elba doll but the internet collectively agrees that it looks nothing like the handsome actor. Check it out below:

According to The Jasmine Brand, the handcrafted doll is worth about $1,100, and many are questioning how the doll is nearly sold out when it closely resembles actor, Romany Malco, who starred in Think Like A Man and This Like A Man Too.

What do you think?

The Internet is Laughing at Idris Elba Doll!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: