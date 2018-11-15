CLOSE
Cincy
Ohio House passes Stand Your Ground Bill

Non Violence Gun Sculpture In Beirut, Lebanon

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

The Ohio House has passed the controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill Wednesday by a vote of 64-26.  This is the same law that became well known in household across America after the killing of Trayvon Martin.

House Bill 228 allows people to use deadly force in self-defense without having to retreat.  Those who support the bill say it will allow Ohioans to not have to worry about the burden of proof of self-defense in a court of law.  Those against the bill believe the new law gives people less incentive to de-escalate a situation before resorting to violence.

In addition, the bill also eliminates the need for K-12 schools, airports and other public locations to post gun-free zones and reduce certain concealed handgun violations to minor misdemeanors.  There are 25 states who currently have stand your gun laws.

Photos
