Chante Moore has always loved Christmas, and she thought it was strange that in her 20 year career she’d never done a Christmas album.

Her album is called Christmas Back To You because she truly believes that Jesus is the reason for Christmas. The song Everyday Is Like Christmas was inspired by the way she decorated her studio for Christmas in June.

The album has “a little bit of everything” she says. It has soulful classics and hip new songs. Like Merry Christmas Baby and Santa Don’t Sleigh. Music is truly her passion and even though she doesn’t always enjoy the business side of things she can’t walk away from the art.

Her album is available now!

Chante Moore’s Christmas Album Has ‘A Little Bit Of Everything’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

