Scientists have figured out how to re generate severed frog legs and hope that one day they’ll be able to regrow human limbs. They use a 3D printer and hydro gel to create the legs and progesterone to make them grow. As cool as that is, all DL heard was frog legs and got hungry!

Jazzy Report: Scientists Are Working On Regrowing Human Limbs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

