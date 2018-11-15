Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested for Domestic Violence

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, has reportedly been arrested for felony domestic violence.

According to TMZ, sources say the 47-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after his estranged wife, Lisa-Storie Avenatti, filed a report with Los Angeles police. The alleged incident occurred Tuesday; however, insiders claim the two had a second confrontation at at an apartment building in the L.A. area. Lisa-Storie was allegedly seen outside the complex screaming on the phone: “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

Moments later, security took the women inside. Avenatti reportedly arrived at the apartments shortly after; sources said he began “chasing” her while shouting, “She hit me first […] This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.”

“A report for domestic violence was taken yesterday and an individual has been arrested for that report today and he is in the process of being booked,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill; however, the department declined to confirm the individual was Avenatti.

A statement from Avenatti’s office was later released:

New statement from @MichaelAvenatti via his law office: “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.” pic.twitter.com/f2fnThdt7O — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) November 15, 2018

The outspoken lawyer is defending Daniels—legal name Stephanie Clifford—in her ongoing legal battle against POTUS. Daniels claims she had sexual relations with Trump back in 2006, and that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 in hush money. Trump has denied the affair.

Daniels has since sued the president over a nondisclosure agreement intended to conceal their alleged relationship.

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Dinendra Haria and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of CBS and WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Michael Avenatti Has Been Arrested for Domestic Violence was originally published on wzakcleveland.com