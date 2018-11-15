Like it or not, the feud between Wale and conservative talking head Tomi Lahren has lasted longer than many of the beefs of 2018. Since January of last year, the two have gone back and forth on social media after Wale released a song dissing the commentator (who may or may not remind you of a particular condiment).

The two last sparred in September, when Wale called Tammy out over her criticism of Michelle Obama. Of course Tomi’s gonna do what Tomi’s gonna do—hate—so despite the rapper’s previous criticism, the Fox host returned to Twitter sharing more annoying thoughts about the former first lady. Here they are:

Michelle Obama is upset Melania never asked for advice on how to be First Lady. Michelle, besides ruining school lunches what did you do? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 13, 2018

Wale wouldn’t stand for it. This trolling is something we’ve seen before, but he dutifully points out that Tomi needs to find another hill to die on. “Just say you threatened by the power of black women and go Tammy,” he tweeted.

Just say you threatened by the power of black women and go Tammy.. you and your zany hijinks won’t prosper today https://t.co/HCRyI2lAtu — Wale (@Wale) November 14, 2018

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of YouTube

Second Picture Courtesy of WENZ Z107.9 Cleveland/Urban One, Inc.

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Wale Shades Tomi Lahren For Attacking Michelle Obama Over Melania Trump was originally published on wzakcleveland.com