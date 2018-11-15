CLOSE
Celebrity Reaction to Kim Porter’s Death

Breaking News– Model and Actress Kim Porter has died at the age of 47.  She was known for her 13 year relationship with hip hop mogul Diddy. They shared 3 children together, twins Jessie James and D’Lila and Christian Combs. Diddy’s Rep confirmed that she has passed away saying “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

TMZ is reporting that Kim had been suffering from flu-like or possibly pneumonia. She had reportedly been fighting this illness the last several weeks. Other sources told TMZ that Kim contacted her doctor yesterday saying she wasn’t feeling any better.

Since the news of her death several celebrities have took to social media to post about Kim and send condolences.

I am in complete shock, I literally have no words. I am so disheartened by this news today and even more so because I have not seen you in awhile. We lived so close at one time that I would walk to your house in the afternoons and spend all day with you. Always leaving with a gift or something that you’d given me. We would laugh and talk and you would tell me everything I needed to learn, never holding back and always keeping it fun! I enjoyed our talks and you opening your home to me, your cooking that you promised to teach me and I mourn at the reality that now you never will. You really meant a lot to me, you maybe didn’t know all I was going through but your companionship was very important in my life. I will always cherish those memories … 😢 Rest In Peace ❤️

