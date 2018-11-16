It seems as though Jill Scott isn’t too happy about that microphone video circulating the web and she is receiving some unwanted attention in her Instagram DM’s because of it.

Jill posted this pic on her IG page with the caption that read, “Meet and greet? Sure. Anything else? Nope. I didn’t post that old ass snippet. Piss on whoever did! I would’ve, at least, posted that damn point of it all. Trust, there’s always purpose in what I do. My DM’s blowing up and idiots, who’ll NEVER know what I do for the man I [love], hollering “hey big head” wasn’t it. It’s Ms. Monsta Mind or Ms Brilliant Brain Jane btw lil menz. Pa Tahhhh!!!.”

Jill doesn’t seem happy.

Jill Scott Said To Stay Out Her DM’s was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

