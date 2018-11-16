CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Refused To Return To Stage During Play

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Oh Wow! We all know Tamar loves to show out but this is a little over the top. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Tamar refused to return to the stage for the second act of the stage play, “Redemption of a Dog,” because she didn’t receive her food during intermission.

According to the site, a friend of Tamar’s in D.C. was trying to deliver her food to her but was not cleared to get past security. They had no idea who she was. Tamar allegedly became hysterical and refused to take the stage to finish out the show. Show attendees were in intermission over an hour, which was originally supposed to be 15 minutes, Braxton’s character, Angel had to be played by one of the show’s dancers, and “American Idol” finalist LaToya London was forced to sing Braxton’s songs off stage.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the source said, “This isn’t my first rodeo as it pertains to live theater, but I’ve never, ever seen anyone quit over something like this and disappoint their fans this way. She was completely hysterical and totally out of control. She kept screaming, She’s not here for this. Then saying, ‘I’m so sick of this s**t.’ Then she said, ‘you can do this damn show without her,’ again, addressing herself in the third person.”

Neither Tamar nor Snoop have commented on the incident.

 

Tamar Braxton Refused To Return To Stage During Play was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

