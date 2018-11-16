Van Jones is a CNN commentator who used to work for the Obama administration. Jones said that Donald Trump is headed to being the “uniter and chief” and often gives Trump a pat on the back for doing things that he should be doing, like being a decent human being. You don’t reward a fish for swimming so why do you reward Trump for acting like a decent human?

#RussRant: Van Jones Don’t Be A Trump Enabler was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

