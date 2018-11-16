Jazzy Report: Cancer Is Becoming The Top Cause Of Death

According to new research cancer is becoming the leading cause of death for the wealthy. Previously it was heart disease. The shift is reportedly due to the big breakthroughs in treatment and technology for hearty disease. Cancer isn’t seeing the same improvement. But heart disease is expected to remain the top killer of the poor due to lack of access.

