It has been rumored that insomnia causes early death but a new study disproves that. These results show that insomnia can lead to other health issues like diabetes, dementia and anxiety, but not early death. DL questions the study’s validity pointing out that things like diabetes can kill you, and if its caused by lack of sleep then lack of sleep had a hand in your death.

Jazzy Report: You Don't Need To Sleep!

