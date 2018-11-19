Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Widows’

Widows starring Viola Davis, is about a group of women who have nothing in common but the massive debt their husbands criminal activity left behind. The women come together to finish the heist their husbands were planning. Oleebo calls it a family movie because it’s about families, but says its scary because “there’s nothing scarier than a Black woman that’s mad!”

