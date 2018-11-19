Tips to Save Money on Black Friday!

The Ads are everywhere, as the day approaches for shoppers, the discount are starting out a week ahead. From Walmart to Macys to Amazon, big retailers are ready, and full of inventory. The way to save comes in when you decide on what you need to buy.

Black Friday is really good for name brand Electronics, like TV’s, Phones, Home speakers, deals reach up to 70% off.

The closer we get to Christmas deals will be better for Clothes, coats, things of that nature reaching up to 60% off.

Never check out on cyber weekend without a FREE shipping code.

Shop ONLINE, put it all in your shopping cart, and don’t check out until you get that FREE shipping email, or even Bigger discount code, stay active watching your items you wanted because prices could go down more.

Make A List Of Items You Want to Buy Make a Plan Attack Scope Out The Best Deals Ahead of Time Shop Online with Your SmartPhone Use Credit Cards for Extra Savings

Shoutout to PWC.

Now go be brave and shop away !

