Trey Songz timing is everything! He just dropped a new track amidst the whole Jill Scott mania that features Jill. It was produced by A-Wall and includes samples from Scott’s hit song, “U Love Me,” from her “Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol.1” album. Check out the track below:

What do you think?

