The United States is finally starting to get onto Trump! He says that Orange county is one of the most conservative, racist places in not just California but in the country. OC traditionally votes Republican no matter what, but in the 2018 Midterms they didn’t. Every house seat up for grabs went to a Democrat. Maybe people are sick of Trump’s foolishness.

#RussRant: The Country Is Sick Of Trump!

