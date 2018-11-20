Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was Petty AF

Future went from melodic trap king to the petty godfather in just a matter of years.

Not sure if it’s the Scorpio in him, or if the support of the Future-hive has made him feel invincible, but the Beast Mode rapper throws more shade than an Atlanta Housewife. Even his quotes have an underlying tone of potential pettiness and slight shade. He once stated, “I know I haven’t always done things the right way. I’m just trying to reflect on how to make myself better, how to become a better man, a better father, a better person, a better artist.”

Just last week, Nayvadius got into with another professional shade thrower, Wendy Williams, after she ranted on her show about his many baby mamas and how the rapper needs to wear condoms. Apparently, Future caught wind of Wendy’s shade and took to Instagram to respond, writing “Thank God I’m richer than Wendy Williams.” We don’t even know what that means, we just know that it’s coming from the ultimate shady place.

Future turns 35 years today and what better way to honor the spicy Scorpio than to acknowledge his contributions to the culture. Although he’s done a lot musically when it comes to hip hop and pushing the culture forward, he’s left a larger imprint by how he moves in his personal life: very low key, yet very lethal.

In honor of Nayvadius’ day, let’s take a look back at some of the petty godfather’s pettiest moments.

