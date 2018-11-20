David Johnson, an Ohio GOP county chairman, posted photo of California on fire and decided to caption it “god’s punishment to liberal California.” Really dude? In the wake of the tremendous devastation and loss of life that’s what you choose to write? Russ wants to know if he’s naturally an ass or if that was a skill that he had to develop.

#RussRant: How Insensitive Can You Be?

