The death toll in the California fires has already reached an all time high making this the deadliest fire in the history of the state. But, officials fear that number will increase because 1,300 people are still unaccounted for. The fire has killed close to 80 people and torched an area as big as Chicago.

Jazzy Report: 1,300 People Missing In California Fires was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

